Motor show will go on: Maharaj

FMF—A Promise of Quality Motor Show—will go on despite the rainy weather in Suva today.

FBC Events Manager Shivneel Maharaj says preparations have been made to ensure Fijians are entertained and are able to enjoy themselves with their families.

Maharaj says Team Syndicate is all set with the display of their cars as well.

He adds that around 30 to 40 cars will be part of the show.

“Team Syndicate has been working tirelessly since last night. The preparation that they have done, and there is a lot of preparation that they have done, in terms of the vehicle lineup, we created a lot of hype on the syndicate Facebook page last night.”

The event will be held at the Damodar City car park from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.