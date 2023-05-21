Motor show hailed a success

Over 1,000 braved the rain and flocked to Damodar City’s car park yesterday to be part of the FMF—A Promise of Quality Motor Show.

The motor show, which featured over 30 cars, was inspired by the Fast and Furious movie franchise and gained a lot of traction, especially among the younger generation.

Motorist Farid Sahed says motor shows as such are much needed in the country.

“I have been noticing since this club has been going on, Syndicate, that it’s actually very good, and the way they have been collaborating with all the other companies right now, Damodar as well, that it’s actually very nice. I don’t think it was happening before and attracting a lot of crowds, and it’s a good Saturday turnout for everybody.”

Syndicate Group President, Rizwan Buksh, says they will continue to host events as such by making them safer and more entertaining for car enthusiasts.

“Passion for cars is increasing, as you can see from this event; there are a lot of youngsters here, so we are trying to target youngsters and get them to a safer car-enthused environment.”

People also enjoyed live music, dance entertainment, and a variety of food at the venue.

The event was organized by the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) along with Damodar Cinemas and the Syndicate.