Motor Show to be held in Suva today

Fijians are invited to come in numbers and enjoy FMF—A Promise of Quality Motor Show—at the Damodar City car park in Suva today.

FBC Events Manager Shivneel Maharaj says that despite it being a motor show, a lot more activities are planned for families to enjoy too.

Maharaj says it is an opportune time for car enthusiasts to explore cars that are inspired by the Fast and Furious movie franchise.

“People will get a chance to take pictures and videos of cars, which will be displayed by the team syndicate. And yeah, people can see how the cars pops and bends will be done by the syndicate team, and definitely, they will love the pops and bends.”

The event will begin at 5 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m.