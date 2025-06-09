Mother seeks justice

[File Photo]

A mother is demanding justice after her son was allegedly assaulted by a fellow student inside a classroom.

Zaima Khan claims that her son was attacked by another student following an argument over a stolen glue stick.

The incident reportedly took place on June 11th during an unsupervised period between classes.

Khan claims that the school principal confirmed there was CCTV footage showing the boy being assaulted.

“All the students were present there, they were laughing, but no one saved my son, but my son didn’t raise his hand because he knew that he was on his right.”

Khan says medical reports later confirmed her son suffered bruises and injuries to his head and hand.

“Even on the head, he had some punches, but it was painful for him, so we took the medical report to the station we gave the statement.”

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says they do not condone bullying in schools.

“We have obtained the initial report on the incident, which happened on 11th June 2025. The school has dealt with the students concerned and has been referred to counseling.”

The Police have also confirmed that the suspect was questioned and released as the investigation continues.

