More witnesses to front COI hearing today

The Commission of Inquiry hearing into the appointment process of Barbara Malimali as Commissioner of Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption will continue into the second day at the Old Parliament Complex in Veiuto, Suva today.

Prime Minister and Constitutional Offices Commission Chair, Sitiveni Rabuka was the first witness to take the stand before the Commission of Inquiry yesterday.

The hearing which will continue for the next two weeks will see thirty five witnesses giving evidence before Commissioner David Ashton-Lewis who is being assisted by senior barrister Janet Mason.

Justice Minister and Constitutional Offices Commission member, Siromi Turaga and Opposition Member of Parliament and COC member Inia Seruiratu are among the 35 witnesses who will give evidence today.

FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali and former Acting Deputy Commissioner Francis Puleiwai will give evidence on Wednesday.

Attorney General Graham Leung was seen at the court premises yester-day.

He says he will give evidence on Friday.

The Commission of Inquiry hearing, which will assess and determine whether the appointment process of Malimali as the FICAC Commissioner was conducted with integrity, fairness, and transparency, in accordance with the law.