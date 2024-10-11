More than 140 local vendors benefits from new Nakasi Market

The Nakasi market officially opened its doors today, offering over 140 vendors a safe, clean, and spacious environment to sell their produce.

Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, states that this initiative is designed to support local businesses and enhance the experiences of residents.

He adds that the market has larger stalls, improved sanitation facilities, and ample space for vendors to showcase a variety of goods, from fresh fruits and vegetables to handmade crafts.

Article continues after advertisement

Nalumisa says that this initiative is aligned with the National Development Plan centered at empowering the people through unity.

“It is our vision that seeks to ensure that every Fijian, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to succeed and thrive. Our investment is around 1.98 billion dollars. And this facility is not just a financial investment. It is an investment in human capital an investment in the future of the of Nakasi , Nausori and Fiji.”

Nalumisa adds with the establishment of this new market, it is vital for people to uphold their civic pride.

He adds that markets vendors are committed to adhere to the market regulations and as anyone found breaching it strict compliance will be imposed.

Nakasi Town Council Special Administrator, Talei Rokotuibau, says the vendors will now sell their produce in comfort.

“So having the market was a good opportunity to have them sheltered Provide with the right amenities, appropriate amenities So for us at Nakasi Town, we’d like to thank the previous administration for the idea And then even the implementing agencies now with our ministry And ma’am, apart from this market, has the special administrator for the Nakasi town.”

Rokotuibau adds that this demonstrates local authorities’ commitment to fostering economic growth and creating a vibrant marketplace that reflects the community’s needs.