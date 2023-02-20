More potential exists in the coconut sector

The Fiji Coconut Millers PTE Ltd says there is enormous potential in the sector however, they need to explore more opportunities.

This as they have recorded $3.5m in sales in 2022 while they recorded $2.7m sales in 2021.

General Manager John Deo says despite the impacts of COVID-19 in the past two years, they have also noted an improvement in the supply.

“We are working on the replanting program to get the supplies back, so for the past three years, we have planted around 56,000 seedlings, and that program is ongoing. Through our own nursery, we are developing and providing free seedling distribution.”



John Deo

Deo says they are also focusing on reaching out to new supply areas, including Lau, Lomaiviti, and Rotuma, to get supplies.

Meanwhile, the President’s Coconut Millers Awards will be held on the 4th of March in Savusavu.