More opportunities to get the jab: PM

The government will have to think rationally in order to rebuild our economy says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

One of the ways is to first get Fijians vaccinated before we move ahead.

While supporting a motion to amend a loans guarantee for Fiji Airways, Bainimarama says people need to return to their jobs.

‘For Fiji to open up its borders, return to strong economic activity and resume some levels of normalcy we need to first ensure that Fijians are safe, secure and healthy which is why we need to make it a priority to take the vaccine jabs when opportunity arises’.

Bainimarama also acknowledged Fijians especially in the central division for showing up in huge numbers at vaccination centers this week.

He says by making a decision to come forward and be vaccinated the people are showing what it truly means to be Fijian.

‘Mr Speaker there’re and will be many more opportunities to get the jab, my government has a plan in place that will protect the whole of Fiji and its people but we must all take heed of the advice by the Ministry of Health and abide by the COVID safe regulations’.

While necessary precautions have been taken to safeguard Fijians, Bainimarama says at the same time, they need to set the foundation for growth and development amid the pandemic.

The COVID-19 first dose vaccination campaign will continue today in the Suva/Nausori containment zone.

At the moment, over 100,000 Fijians have received their first jab.