More nurses join private hospital

Chief Nurse and Midwifery Officer Colleen Wilson.

The Ministry of Health is losing nurses not only to overseas countries but also to hospitals under the public-private partnership within the country.

This was confirmed by Chief Nurse and Midwifery Officer Colleen Wilson.

Wilson says many nurses have joined Aspen Medical in Lautoka and Ba.

“I’m sure we have been receiving more nurses leaving, I don’t have the number right now, to be exact but I know there are nurses leaving”

Wilson adds that a number of nurses have joined the workforce in the last few months to fill the vacant position left by the 800 in 2022.