More demand for rental spaces

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington

There is a notable surge in tourist demand for homestays and Airbnb accommodations, a growing chorus of voices is calling for fair practices within this rental space.

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington points out that while there are ample hotel rooms to meet the current demand, tourists are increasingly drawn to rental spaces.

Lockington adds while these alternative accommodations help address the tourism demands, there are also concerns about associated consequences.

“So the increased number of rental spaces that are now being made available to visitors has started to plug some of that gap. That’s not to say we still don’t need the hotel rooms. We absolutely do. Because there’s a big difference between licensed hotels with their rooms, which have to meet a certain standard.”

Lockington has raised alarm over the lack of regulation of rental services.

“The units, the Airbnbs are, for the most part, unregulated and not taxed, which is a little bit of a concern for our tourism members who pay all the taxes and obey all and comply with all the regulations they need to.”

The FHTA affirms its commitment to maintaining healthy competition within the tourism sector.