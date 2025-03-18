More communities get flour-processing machines

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture has provided cassava flour processing machines to 11 individuals and three women groups from Naitasiri, Tailevu and Ba.

It says the support aims to boost local agriculture and support sustainable economic growth for these farmers in rural communities.

In the 2024-2025 budget, the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways was allocated $101.2 million, from which $100,000 was allocated for women’s groups and individuals to acquire cassava flour processing machines for use in their rural residences.

The provisions of these machines also aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the National Development Plan, the Ministry’s Strategic Development Plan, the Ministry’s 10-year Agriculture Sector Policy, the Ministry’s five-year Youth in Agriculture Policy, and the Ministry’s Policy for Gender in Agriculture in Fiji 2022-2027.

