More children diagnosed with heart disease

More than 8,000 children were screened for heart disease last year, with 107 diagnosed with rheumatic heart disease

Director of Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Dr. Krupali Tappoo, says that in countries with limited healthcare access, the prevalence of heart disease can be higher, making outreach programs essential for both screening and education.

Dr. Tappoo states that heart disease is becoming more common in children, with poor lifestyle choices being a major contributing factor.

She adds that unhealthy habits can weaken a child’s immune system, making them more prone to infections.

“It’s an important condition. And, you know, we’ve obviously been helping the children who have congenital heart disease with surgeries, but some of the children with very severe rheumatic heart disease and valve issues need valve repair.”

She adds that their teams will reach out to various communities and public hospitals to provide services for those unable to access medical care.

Surgeon Professor Dr. Laszlo Kiraly emphasizes the need for a state-of-the-art heart disease center in Fiji, given the rising prevalence of heart disease, especially among children.

He says such a center could help reduce the burden of heart disease in the region, saving lives and improving overall public health.

