More changes with the Police Force

Itendra Nair and Surend Sami

The Fiji Police Force has made additional changes to the leadership in the organization.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says that former Assistant Commissioner of Police Surend Sami, who was under contract, is no longer holding the post of Chief of Intelligence, Investigations, and Prosecutions as his contract has ceased.

Chew says Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sakeo Raikaci has been appointed as Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police and now takes over from the outgoing ACP, Surend Sami.

He also states that the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Itendra Nair, has taken the leave owed to him as he nears the end of his contract.

Chew says his replacement will be announced in due course.