More affected families to receive food ration

A team from Commissioner Western’s Office is now working on identifying families that did not move to evacuation centers but were affected by the widespread flooding last week.

Commissioner Western Apolosi Lewaqai says they are working with the advisory councilors and Turaga-Ni-Koros to determine the number of households affected, so they can be assisted with food rations.

Lewaqai says the other flood victims who moved to evacuation centers have already received food rations.

He says they will be submitting the report of people who are yet to receive assistance to the National Disaster Risk Management Office for final approval.

Lewaqai thanked the organizations that came forward to assist with the food ration distribution.

“The non-government organizations that have managed to partner with us, especially the South Pacific Foundation. They have been providing rations and they are requesting the assistance of the government in terms of providing transportation and of course security in distributing food rations.”

Lewaqai says last night a few families in Nasau and Lomolomo received their rations.

He adds a list has been submitted to the District Office, so that none of the needy families affected by the floods are left behind.