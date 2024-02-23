Month-long oral health campaign launched

The Motibhai Group has partnered with the non-governmental organization Nasinu Junior Chamber to launch a month-long awareness and community campaign in observance of World Oral Health Day.

Marketing and Business Development Manager of Motibhai Group, Abraham Gomes announced that with $25,000 in financial support secured through Unilever International the month-long campaign will feature an outreach program visiting four villages in the Central Division.

Gomes says a team of dental professionals will conduct free dental check-ups, accompanied by a dental bus staffed with dentists and support personnel from the Fiji National University School of Dentistry.

Gomes adds that approximately 4000 packs of Pepsodent toothpaste and toothbrushes, along with printed awareness materials, will be distributed across all four villages.

He emphasized that everyone deserves access to quality oral health care and the necessary knowledge to maintain a healthy mouth.

Gomes highlighted the importance of maintaining oral health for proper functioning and overall quality of life.