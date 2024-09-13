MoH reviews machine replacement plan

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Jemesa Tudravu says they have reviewed their annual biomedical machine purchasing and replacement plan.

He explains that this review ensures replacement orders for machines at hospitals and health centers are placed before the end of their operational lifetime.

Responding to questions from the Public Accounts Committee, Dr. Tudravu says this measure aims to prevent delays that previously occurred when machines were out of order, affecting the provision of critical services.

“We’ve established a process for purchasing replacement machines to maintain functionality and minimize breakdowns. This also helps reduce the need for outsourcing services when machines are non-functional.”

Dr. Tudravu also notes that due to waiting for spare parts for some biomedical equipment, they have decided to outsource laboratory services.

He adds that some machines have become obsolete, with spare parts no longer available.

Dr. Tudravu states that this is why the ministry has purchased new equipment for the main hospitals to reduce the need for outsourcing laboratory services.