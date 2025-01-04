MoH on alert as HMPV infection rises in China

[Source: Clinic Advisor]

The Ministry of Health is working closely with the World Health Organization to monitor the media reports on the increase in Human Metapneumovirus cases in China.

The MoH in a statement says while there is currently no declaration of a state of emergency in China for HMPV the Ministry will continue to heighten surveillance for influenza-like illness and acute respiratory illness for the detection of all respiratory infections.

HMPV is a virus that causes symptoms similar to a cold.

The MoH says people who contract the virus may develop a cough, runny nose, or a sore throat.

Most cases are mild, however, young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk for serious illness.

HMPV spreads through direct contact with someone who has the virus or by coming in contact with objects contaminated with the virus.

There are no antiviral medications to treat HMPV and the MoH says antibiotics are also not necessary for treating it.

The disease is self-limiting and most people can manage their symptoms at home until they feel better.

Only those with severe infection will require hospital admission and treatment.

Those who develop a secondary bacterial infection together with the HMPV infection will require antibiotic treatment to cure the bacterial infection.