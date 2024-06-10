Modernizing Fiji’s capacity for fresh produce exports

[Source: Supplied]

Fresh produce exports from Fiji will soon benefit from an upgraded treatment facility.

This as a new partnership agreement signed between Nature’s Way Cooperative (Fiji) Ltd and the Australian and New Zealand supported Pacific Horticultural and Agricultural Market Access Plus (PHAMA Plus) Program.

The partnership focuses on upgrading the software, hardware, and operational processes at Nature’s Way Cooperative’s High Temperature Forced Air (HTFA) facility in Nadi.

HTFA is a heat treatment process used to prepare fresh produce that is susceptible to fruit fly infestation for export to countries that are either fruit fly free or have restrictions on the importation of fruit fly susceptible fresh produce.

To manage biosecurity risks, produce including papaya, eggplant, mango, and breadfruit must be treated at Nature’s Way Cooperative’s HTFA facility before being exported to Australia, New Zealand and other markets.

In the future, the partnership will focus on expanding the HTFA treatments provided and the range of fruit and vegetables that are being treated.

PHAMA Plus Country Manager in Fiji Navitalai Tuivuniwai says the partnership is a culmination of a long-standing collaboration between PHAMA Plus and Nature’s Way Cooperative with the support of Australia, New Zealand and other collaborating partners.

He adds there is tremendous potential to boost national income, economic growth and rural livelihoods once the upgraded HTFA facility is completed.