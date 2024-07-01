Mocci appointed World Bank Group Country Manager for Fiji

[Source: World Bank - Stefano Mocci]

Stefano Mocci has been appointed the World Bank Group Country Manager for Fiji.

This position will unify country-level leadership to better support Fiji’s public and private sector priorities.

This newly created position provides a single point of contact for access to the full breadth of World Bank Group products and services and will enhance the institutions’ ability to address global challenges, and drive development with speed, efficiency, and impact.

Mocci says the unified Bank Group leadership will improve their speed and make them a better partner to the government, the private sector, and ultimately the people they serve.

The World Bank Group is focused on strengthening economic and climate resilience; building social protection and health systems; enhancing the sustainability of Fiji’s tourism sector; increasing gender inclusion; and improving the resilience of infrastructure in the country.

Additionally, the Bank Group is committed to supporting private sector development by enhancing the enabling environment for investment, and improving environmental, social and governance practices.

Prior to this role, Stefano Mocci has held various positions across the World Bank Group, most recently as World Bank Country Manager for the South Pacific, and World Bank Country Manager for Papua New Guinea.

Fiji is one of 21 World Bank Group offices transitioning to a single World Bank Group Country Manager or Resident Representative for the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), International Development Association (IDA), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).