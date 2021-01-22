Home

Missing fisherman rescued after four days at sea

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 1, 2021 12:42 pm

A man who was missing at sea for four days is safe at Dravuni village in Ono, Kadavu.

Turaga Ni Koro Joji Kovelali told FBC News says they saw the man struggling at sea this morning and rescued him.

Kovelali says the man has relayed to them that he left Vatuwaqa, Suva for a fishing trip with another relative on Thursday before their boat capsized.

Article continues after advertisement

The man also claims his relative managed to swim to a small uninhabited island while he was swept away by the current.

Kovelali says men from Dravuni village have gone to look for the second man.

The rescued fisherman is now resting and they are trying to contact the police and his family.

FBC News has informed the authorities and his family has been in touch.

