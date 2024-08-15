Miss Universe Fiji names Top 10 Finalists

[Source: Supplied]

The Miss Universe Fiji organization has selected its Top 10 Finalists who will compete for the title to represent Fiji in the international competition in Mexico at the end of this year.

Fiji is returning to this annually anticipated beauty pageant after a lapse of 43 years.

Miss Universe Fiji has partnered with The Pearl Resort & Spa Fiji in Pacific Harbour, as the official host of the 2024 Final which will be held on Friday the 30th of August 2024.

The Top 10- National Finalists will arrive Wednesday the 28th at The Pearl Resort & Spa – where they expected to partake in several activities including fashion shoots and pre-judging before the Crowning

The Miss Universe Fiji team acknowledges all of its partners for their amazing support and is inviting potential partners to get in touch with them.

The winner of Miss Universe Fiji will be flown to Mexico City via LA to compete in the Miss Universe International Final – December 24′ and represent Fiji on the global stage.

The Top 10 finalists are:

Prasanthika Prasad

Mashika Prasad

Narisma Sharma

Nadine Roberts

Susana Ranadi

Salanieta Galo

Nicole Matavesi

Ashlin Prasad

Kathleen Mason

Mumta Nandani