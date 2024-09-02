Mishap at festival raises safety concern

[Source: Supplied (Nellie Tuipulotu Jiuta ) / Facebook]

A mishap at the Hibiscus Festival yesterday has generated concern over the safety of children utilizing amusement rides.

This as a parent has posted on social media an incident whereby an airplane amusement ride overturned with a child onboard who luckily escape injuries.

In a video, another parent was seen rushing to collect his daughter which followed an altercation between him and a man believed to be an operator.

We have sent questions to the organizers about the safety of the rides at the event.

FBC News has sent questions to the Hibiscus Committee.

The week-long festival is being held at the Suva Foreshore and will conclude later this weekend.