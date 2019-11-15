Mirchi FM using Fiji Hindi from today

Fijian Broadcasting Corporations radio station Mirchi FM has started airing programs in Fiji Hindi from today.

Radio Programs Manager, Shammi Lochan says all the programs will be aired in Fiji Hindi which will make it easier to engage with listeners.

Lochan says Fiji will be the first country in the South Pacific to air programs in this language.

“We do not want to lose Fiji Hindi. Of course, generations to come will speak Fiji Hindi and a time will come when we will be the role model of any country in the world where we have preserved our language our forefathers had brought.”

Lochan says the station will continue playing Bollywood songs but news will follow the standard Hindi structure.