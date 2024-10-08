Ministry urges homebuyers to exercise caution

The Ministry of Housing is urging homebuyers to exercise extreme caution when they are buying properties that are located in informal settlements in Fiji.

In a statement, the ministry states that while informal settlements may offer lower-cost housing, it often lacks essential infrastructures and legal protections which poses risks for development and eviction.

It says the residents of informal settlements have been subjected to eviction without notice, as they occupy land that are not legally leased or owned.

As a result, these residents are vulnerable to significant losses in finance and displacement.

It says there is a lack of access to basic services such as water and electricity in informal settlements, which significantly impacts the quality of life.

The Ministry says they have received numerous reports from homebuyers who have paid substantial amount of money only to be denied ownership of properties.

It strongly advices homebuyers to buy properties in established and recognized neighborhoods, as they offer essential services with greater safety and security.