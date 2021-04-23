Home

Ministry to ensure sufficient produce supply

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
May 5, 2021 4:25 pm

The Ministry of Agriculture is working to ensure that those living in containment areas have access to sufficient fruits and vegetables.

Agriculture Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy says while their seed package distribution is underway, they are also ensuring that those living in the Nadi, Lautoka, Suva and Nausori containment areas also have access to fresh meat.

Dr Reddy says his Ministry has been running an expanded network of seed package distribution around Viti Levu.

“We will not be having individual household data like we collected last year because we don’t want to spend more than a minute in each household. We don’t want to interact with them much.”

More than 12,000 packages of seeds have been distributed through the ‘Home Garden Initiative’ over the last 12 months.

Dr Reddy says their staff are also working tirelessly with exporters, farmers and their agents in trying to make sure that export pathways are maintained.

