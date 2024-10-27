Ministry to continue addressing milk demand crisis

Fiji’s liquid volume demand for milk remains high as the production area for milk in Fiji could not sustain the demand for milk.

This is according to Assistant Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna, as the Ministry is now in the process of extending milk production areas to the drier parts of Fiji, which were not normally used for milk production.

He says that these will also address the demand for other products that are obtained from milk, including cheese, yogurt, and ghee.

“Our milk production has quite a number of factors that were affecting our production, one of which was almost inevitable, and this was the impact of the removal of diseased animals. And because we cannot import or replace cattle from overseas, we could not build up our stock, thus the low milk production. But the increase has now been coming back.”

Tunabuna adds the Ministry is now developing the sector, both in the West and North, to address the need for other milk products, and there has been a lot of assistance going to the dairy sector to address low milk production in Fiji.