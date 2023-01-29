Ministry strengthens provincial relations

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu.

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs is visiting provincial council offices around the country in an effort to take services to the grassroots communities.

Speaking on iTaukei Affair’s Na iLalakai program on Radio Fiji One, Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu says the visit aims to strengthen the relationship between the Ministry and the provincial council offices.

Vasu says the coalition government has a set of plans for the iTaukei.

“We will look into the review of laws that weaken the rights of iTaukei.” We will also look into the review of the village guidelines. We have started legislative amendments for the re-establishment of the Great Council of Chiefs. We have a plan for infrastructure in settlements and villages. We also plan to financially assist the business arm of the provinces.”

He says the Ministry aims to uplift the function of provinces.

“Another aim of this visit is to hear about the progress of the business arm of the provinces, identify the challenges faced by the provincial council offices, and strengthen the relationship between the Ministry and provincial council offices.”

Minister Ifereimi Vasu was accompanied by the heads of the iTaukei Land Trust Board, iTaukei Trust Board, Fijian Holdings Unit Trust and Veitarogi Vanua.

The delegation has visited four provincial council offices over the past two weeks; these include Rewa, Tailevu, Naitasiri, and Namosi.

It will resume with their visitation on February 17th.