Ministry steps up dengue response

The Ministry of Health anticipates a rise in dengue fever cases as health facilities continue to report new infections.

The surge in Dengue fever cases this year is attributed to the heavy rainfall and flooding that have affected the country over the past months.

From January 1st to May 4th, there have been 8708 confirmed cases reported nationally.

Article continues after advertisement

The Western Division has reported 4357 cases and continues to lead the Dengue fever trend.

The Central Division has reported 2092 cases, the Northern Division reported 2048 cases, and the Eastern Division has recorded 211 laboratory-confirmed cases.

There have been 1768 Dengue fever hospital admissions in the same period, with more cases expected as health facilities continue to report cases.

The Western Division has reported 986 Dengue fever admissions, with two confirmed Dengue fever deaths

The Central Division has reported a total of 347 cases.

The Northern Division has reported 422 Dengue fever admissions with two confirmed Dengue fever deaths.

The Eastern Division has reported 13 Dengue fever cases to date.

The MHMS has conducted and continues to conduct public health interventions in response to the Dengue fever outbreak that was declared in the Western Division and rising cases in the other divisions.

Health teams continue to conduct awareness programs to educate the general public on the necessary measures to prevent the spread and safeguard themselves from Dengue fever.

Additionally, health inspectors continue to conduct site inspections and issue abatement notices and fines to members of the public whose properties have the mere presence of mosquitoes in their compound, which is an offense under the Public Health Act Cap 111.

The public is encouraged to pay attention to advisories related to Dengue fever that have been communicated through various media platforms.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.