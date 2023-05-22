Ministry reviews Trade Acts

Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica

The Ministry of Trade has commenced the review of the National and Trade Measurement Act and the Trade Standards and Quality Control Act to align them with international best practices.

This was highlighted by Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica during the World Metrology Day over the weekend.

Kamikamica says as the national agency responsible for weights and measures-related activities, it is important that the Department be aligned with changes taking place in the global arena.

He adds metrology, which is a scientific study of measurement, can help a government establish consumer, business, and international confidence in an economy’s products and services.

“And at the same time, regulatory frameworks play a vital role in reducing technical barriers to trade for export and safeguarding the quality of imports, among other things. Every day, consumer traders, government regulators, and industry make decisions based on measurement results.

Kamikamica says these measurements affect economic and personal well-being.

World Metrology Day is marked annually on the 20th of May, celebrating the International System of Units.