Ministry promotes women's participation in agriculture

The Agriculture Ministry is investing in women through the provision of capital funds and farming materials which will enhance their participation in agriculture.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna highlighted this today during the 2024 Vodafone and Gavya Nasinu Festival mini-agriculture show.

Tunabuna says the government is working on implementing more policies and strategies to promote the empowerment of women and girls

He adds the last Fiji Agriculture Census confirms there has been an increase in the participation of women in farming.

“As of today, 12,084 women farmers are registered in the National Farmers Database. This is an increase from the 11,971 recorded in 2020, according to the 2020 Fiji Agricultural Census report. Women farmers contribute $57.9 million to total agricultural production values.”

Tunabuna says that the ministry will be focusing on creating more programs and purchasing farming essentials for women.

This will encompass purchasing of voi-voi, masi, and materials for flower planting; the establishment of drying facilities; the development of a flower culture nursery; the celebration of Women in Agriculture Day; and the oversight of Women in Agriculture Development Programs.

