Ministry needs to be more proactive: Saukuru

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is working on programs to get youths involved looking at the recent increase in crime rates.

Minister for Youth Jese Saukuru says the Ministry needs to play its role more proactively in few areas to enable youth to unlock their full potential like sports and other skilled work.

Saukuru highlighted that the ministry is currently engaging with densely residential areas and communities’ youth groups to identify events and areas to deter youths from illegal activities.

“We do have programs in the ministry that is able to be a safety net for those that have dropped out from the informal education, those that dropped out from class 8 let’s say, we have programs that we absorb in and take them to vocational institutes that we have”

The Ministry also provide informal education for school drop-outs in all their training centers around the country.

He adds that the Ministry is working on merging the gap for youths to be aware of the programs available within the Ministry at grassroots levels.