Ministry needs technical expertise to increase production

The Ministry of Fisheries lacks the technical expertise needed to support the growth of fish fry or a juvenile fish.

Fish fry refers to very young fish, typically in their earliest stages of development, shortly after they hatch.

Minister for Fisheries, Alitia Bainivalu, says the ministry is working on improving the production method as they are facing difficulties in addressing the supply demand needed by the commercial and subsistence farmers.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that the Ministry will continue to engage with stakeholders and explore potential collaborations.

Bainivalu says that experts agree that increasing fish fry or young fish production is essential for supporting local fisheries and meeting the growing demand for seafood.

“We are also focusing on our aquaculture sector. We find that the aquaculture sector will address food security problems in Fiji, so we are trying to encourage communities to venture into the culturing, whether it be fresh water or brackish water, of marine species to address food security issues.”

Bainivalu adds that they are looking forward to exploring more international markets that will assist in boosting the revenue of the fisheries sector.

The Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, Rokuichiro Michi says Japan is willing to support the ministry by providing technical collaboration that support the sector in increasing production.

Michi adds that Japan is committed to offering technical assistance as this collaboration will help strengthen the ties between the two nations.