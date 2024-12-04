Ministry emphasizes role of family in child welfare

The Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection has reaffirmed that the primary responsibility for a child’s welfare lies with their parents, with the family unit serving as the core institution in protecting children.

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya, addressed this principle while responding to a question posed in parliament emphasizing the significant role of the family, regardless of faith, ethnicity, or gender.

Tabuya’s remarks came in response to concerns on the rise in cases of child neglect, where children are left unsupervised and find comfort in the streets, rather than at home.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Tabuya, the reasons for children leaving home are complex and varied, often linked to abuse, neglect, drug use, lack of interest in education, or a desire for escape.

Insert: 031224SBTabuya8am

“This is a grave concern. Community members continue to flag this with the Ministry and in the media and in government in terms of what do we do with these children.”

Tabuya addressed the issue of children being removed from care homes by family members, often out of embarrassment or a desire to care for the child themselves.

However, she pointed out that these family members may not always be able to provide the appropriate care the child needs.

The Ministry has partnered with UNICEF to form a task force focused on understanding why children end up living on the streets.

She expressed gratitude to civil society organizations (CSOs) that have been instrumental in supporting children in need, including Empower Pacific, Medical Services Pacific, Save the Children, Aruka Fiji, Inspire Pacific, and the Salvation Army.

Churches and local communities have also played a vital role in providing care and assistance.