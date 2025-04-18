Ministry champions dignity for the elderly

Source: Ministry of Women / Facebook

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection is stepping up efforts to im-prove the wellbeing of older Fijians through a series of recreational events.

This week, senior citizens in Nasinu were the focus of Elderly Recreational Day, an event aimed at promoting dignity, inclusion and access to key services.

Led by Minister Sashi Kiran, the initiative combines social activities with practical support such as medical checks and information on welfare programs.

The event featured live music from the National Youth Band, health screenings by Valelevu Health Centre nurses and awareness talks by Social Welfare officers.

The Ministry says these gatherings offer more than just a day out, they help con-nect the elderly to services they might otherwise miss.

With earlier events already held in Suva and Labasa, the Ministry plans to expand the program to other regions in the coming months.

The ministry states that the goal is to ensure that no senior citizen is left behind when it comes to care, visibility, and support.





