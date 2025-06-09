Ministry calls for compassion for gender-based violence survivors

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection is calling on the public to respond with compassion and understanding when someone speaks up about gender-based violence.

The Ministry says survivors need to be listened to without judgment, stressing that support begins with believing those who come forward.

It says dismissive attitudes and silence only deepen trauma, while empathy and trust can be the first step toward safety and recovery.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry is also reminding survivors and those supporting them that confidential help is available.

Anyone needing counselling or assistance is encouraged to call the toll-free helplines 1560 or 1325.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.