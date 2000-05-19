Ministry appoints seven commissioners

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Education FIJI]

The Ministry of Education has signed the official appointment letters for seven newly selected Fiji Education Commissioners.

The letters were signed by Acting Minister Maciu Nalumisa.

The commissioners are Dr Kesaia Seniloli, Dr. Pricilla Puamau, Dr. Vijay Naidu, Filipe Jitoko, Kelera Taloga, Arvind Maharaj and Dr. Lavinia Tiko.

Nalumisa says these individuals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the vital task of reviewing Fiji’s education landscape.

He says this marks a significant step towards the convening of the new Fiji Education Commission.

The commission will comprehensively review the education system to improve teaching, leadership, and assessment; ensure the curriculum is relevant to current and future needs; and align the system’s structure with best practices.

