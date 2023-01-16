Ministry alerts farmers of heavy rain

As heavy rains remain in the forecast for the next few days, the Ministry of Agriculture is reminding farmers to take all necessary precautions to reduce any risk to life and property.

The ministry says it must make the necessary preparatory arrangements to minimize damage to crops and livestock.

Farmers living in flood-prone areas are advised to move their livestock to higher ground.

The Ministry is urging farmers to pay close attention to all weather forecasts, warnings, and advisories.