Ministry admits delay in depositing recipients’ allowances

The Social Welfare Department has admitted there was a delay in depositing allowances for recipients on Wednesday.

Poverty Alleviation Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa says they are undertaking three programs simultaneously and it’s a big task.

The programmes include the transition from Westpac to BSP accounts, the top-up initiative from the Australian government and the re-certification program which has kept the Ministry staff busy.

“We have been really engaged intensively on a daily basis. So the processing of account every month, it’s quite a process to get to the bank account. So yes there was a delay and it’s unfortunate and we do apologize for that.”

Some recipients have re-certified but are yet to receive their allowances and Vuniwaqa has assured they will get their dues.

“Some names have been dropped, that’s a fact, they may have filled out the re-certification forms and they don’t get the allowance, we have been advertising four number, I will also give my number 9908166. For those who have re-certified but still didn’t get their allowance, please give us a call, we will make sure that you get your allowance.”

She is also urging the remaining 10,000 recipients who are yet to submit their application to do so. The Social Welfare Ministry helps more than 77,000 people through various Schemes.