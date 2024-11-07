Ministers role critical in COP discussion: Dr Michael

Dr. Sivendra Michael [middle]

The Ministers part of the Conference of Parties delegation play a critical role in the high-level discussions to defend the nation’s positions.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Sivendra Michael, highlighted this following questions about why certain ministers are part of the delegation.

He clarifies that without the ministers, key international representatives, such as ambassadors, may be left to speak on behalf of the country, which could result in the country’s interests being inadequately represented.

“So because when it is not settled at a technical negotiation, it goes to the ministerial, where the ministers are only allowed to engage. And so when it goes to the ministerial and we don’t have any ministers, how are our positions reserved going to be defended? Who is going to be the voice?”

Dr Michael says that this is part of the government’s broader efforts to ensure strong representation at international forums addressing climate change.

He adds that ministerial input is seen as essential for influencing policy outcomes and securing national priorities.