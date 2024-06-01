Minister warns of severe climate risks for SIDS

[Source: NDMO/ Facebook]

Small Island Developing States face significant risks from frequent and severe climate-induced disasters, which have multiplied fivefold in the last 50 years.

Speaking during the general debate at the 4th International Conference on SIDS in Antigua and Barbuda Minister for Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka highlighted that by 2050, around 240 Fijian coastal communities will be displaced due to sea-level rise.

Ditoka says that, to date, Fiji has relocated six communities and is in the process of relocating two more.

Ditoka has called on the SIDS to elevate their ambitions and to support them through concrete actions implemented with urgency in order to safeguard the collective future.

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Filipo Tarakinikini says that the future of sustainable development relies on adopting a holistic approach.

He adds that revitalizing SIDS economies requires strong political will, long-term planning, and public-private partnerships.

The creation of a dedicated Loss and Damage Fund under the UN Climate Convention is a testament to SIDS’ consistent calls for equitable access to finance.