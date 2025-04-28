Minister updates parliament on school reconstruction

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says they have made significant progress in addressing the reconstruction of the Vatuwaqa Primary School despite some ongoing challenges.

Independent MP, Hem Chand called for detailed progress report on the reconstruction, noting that more than two years had passed since the fire.

In his response, Minister Radrodro assured the parliament that discussions regarding the school’s reconstruction are progressing well.

Radrodro says the Ministry is in the process of engaging with the trustees of school as it is managed by a trustee board.

“So we’ve heard legal advice from the Solicitor General’s Office regarding the delay undertaken by the trustees of the school. It’s the Ministry of Education is trying to resolve as soon as possible, and the legal aspects in terms of the conditions of the lease, the breach by the current trustees in terms of the lease, and that is something that I’ve already been alluded to that it is progressing well.”

Following a fire in 2022 that destroyed key facilities, including classrooms, offices, and the school hall, the school has remained closed.

