Minister responds to resignation demands

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga has made it clear that he will continue in his role unless directed otherwise by the Prime Minister.

His remarks came in response to questions from FBC about whether he plans to step down amid calls for his resignation.

The calls stem from concerns about advice he provided to the Prime Minister during his tenure as Attorney-General and certain decisions made in his current role as Minister for Justice.

Turaga acknowledged that leadership often draws differing opinions.

He stated that people are entitled to their views

However, he affirmed his commitment to his position.

Turaga said his tenure remains at the discretion of the Prime Minister.

The Minister is expected to appear before the Commission of Inquiry later today.