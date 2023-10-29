Minister advocates fair compensation for farmers

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad during the closing of the National Agriculture Show held at the Vodafone Arena. [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad has highlighted an undeniable truth that many farmers are underpaid despite the tireless efforts they invest in their work.

He stressed this during the closing of the National Agriculture Show held at the Vodafone Arena.

Prof Prasad notes the invaluable contributions of farmers and the necessity to prioritize their interests and well-being in government strategic and policy discussions.

“They earn their livelihood by providing food for the rest of the population but even today many families do not have access to basic amenties like electricity,education and health care facilities and it is the resolve of our coalition government that we will make every effort to improve those facilities.”

Professor Prasad says the government recognizes the pivotal role that farmers play in the nation’s prosperity and is dedicated to ensuring they receive the support and recognition they deserve.

He encouraged all to draw inspiration from the success of these hardworking farmers, urging everyone to aim for greater heights, innovate, and collaborate.

The agriculture sector has made a substantial contribution to Fiji’s Gross Domestic Product stressing its vital role in the nation’s economic development and sustenance.