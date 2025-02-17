Mining rules explained

[ Source : Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources ]

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources has clarified the ongoing confusion surrounding mining leases and exploration licenses.

Mineral Resources Department Director Apete Soro addressed concerns raised over mining licenses issued between August 2021 and July 2022.

He also pointed out the distinction between mining leases and exploration licenses.

Soro said that only mining leases, not licenses were issued during the term and the importance of this difference for proper administrative handling.

A mining lease is granted for actual mining operations, and land ownership rights are forfeited by landowners when this type of lease is granted.

On the other hand, an exploration license is for mineral exploration, where landowners retain their rights and ownership while granting companies priority access to explore the land.

“Leases is for mining and license is for mineral explorations. The difference between these two are very important. Under lease, then owners rights and ownership are forfeited.”

This key distinction, according to Soro is vital for understanding the legal framework behind mining in Fiji.

In terms of mining operations, a total of five special mining leases have been issued with three belonging to Vatukoula, one for bauxite to Xinfa and one for magnetite to Zen, through the company Aurum.

Soro further clarified that Vatukoula and Amex were the only active operations during this period, while Xinfa involved in bauxite mining was under care and maintenance.

The success of the Nawailevu bauxite mine’s rehabilitation was also highlighted, with the land once disturbed by mining now fully restored.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources Paula Cirikiyasawa provided an update on the ongoing review of the Mining Act, stating that a detailed brief on the work plan will be shared in the first sitting of Parliament.

The team shared this today while appearing before the Standing Committee on Natural Resources to answer queries regarding the Ministry’s Annual Report for August 1st 2021 to July 31st 2022.

