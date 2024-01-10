Minam becomes chair of ADFIAP

Newly appointed Chair of the Association of Development Financing Institutions in Asia and the Pacific [Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Development Bank Chief Executive, Saud Minam, has become the Chair of the Association of Development Financing Institutions in Asia and the Pacific.

The Association is the focal point of all development banks and other financial institutions engaged in the financing of development in the Asia-Pacific region.

Its mission is to advance sustainable development through its members.

Founded in 1976, ADFIAP has currently 90 member-institutions in 40 countries.

ADFIAP’s current Chair Mominul Islam, stepped down from his position and will not continue his term.

As a result, ADFIAP has appointed its 1st Vice Chair, Minam, to assume the role of Chair, presiding over all official meetings and invitations.

Minam says it is both a privilege and an honour to be presented with this opportunity.

He adds this is a great avenue for a representative from Fiji to take the leading role in progressing sustainable development through strengthening finance functions and institutions.