Military will always be an option says Tudravu

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says the military will always be an option for the police to support them on critical matters.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu and Minister Ioane Naivalurua discussed the role of the Military in tackling the country’s drug crisis during a courtesy call this afternoon.

Tudravu says the military will always be an option for the police to support them on critical matters.

The new commissioner, however, says he is mindful of the constitutional role of the RFMF.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu

He adds that police will tread carefully with regards to the drug issue and involvement of the RFMF.

“The Minister will be meeting the Commander, and I will also be meeting the Commander and discussing the issue because if it is a national issue, then we need to discuss it with him. I will need to get his side of the story because there are legal implications and because we just can’t get them in, and then we start. There are other implications that are there.”

Tudravu says he means business when it comes to fighting drugs.

The commissioner says this month is dedicated to getting briefs and making courtesy calls to key stakeholders, and he should be ready to deal with issues that demand immediate action soon after.