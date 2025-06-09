Midnight smiles as New Year baby arrives

A baby’s first cry rang in the New Year at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, filling hearts with joy and hope.

Rosi Saroni welcomed her daughter Kesaiya Gerua at 3.54am, weighing a healthy 3.65 kilograms.

From Tovu Totoya in Lau and now living in Kalekana, Lami, Saroni says holding her baby for the first time was a moment she will never forget.

Her family shares her joy, waiting eagerly to meet the newest addition.

“I’m feeling good, holding my baby in my arms. I’m so happy and overwhelmed with joy to be holding my daughter, and I’m happy that my firstborn is a New Year baby. This is a blessing for me.”

For the hospital staff, the early hours of January 1 are special.

Midwife Ivamere Nadave States helping new mothers and babies start the year is a privilege, not just a job.

She notes that about five babies arrived at CWM Hospital in the first hours of the New Year, each bringing its own story of hope.

“This is our calling; this is our passion—to deliver babies and take care of them from pregnancy right through to delivery.”

Nadave urges young mothers to prioritize their own care during pregnancy and praises her team for working through the holiday.

She said seeing families welcome new life makes all the long hours worthwhile.

“Eat the right food, attend clinics early, and come for bookings as soon as you find out you’re pregnant,”

Adding to the celebration, the Nappy Time team from CJ Patel brought gift baskets filled with baby essentials.

Their visit brought smiles and support to the mothers, reminding them they are not alone in the early days of parenthood.

