Methodist Church targets kava, smoking among clergy

The Methodist Church of Fiji has implemented a program from January 1st, encouraging church officials – particularly reverends – to reduce kava consumption and abstain from smoking.

Methodist Church Secretary Jolame Lasawa says the initiative aims to set a positive example for congregations, reinforcing the values leaders preach from the pulpit while promoting healthier lifestyles.

“We want our leaders to set the right example by cutting back on kava and smoking, spending more time with family, and opening up conversations on social issues in our communities.”

He adds that the program is also intended to encourage quality family time and create space for discussions on social issues affecting communities.

The decision was officially endorsed during last year’s annual meeting.

