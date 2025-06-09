Methodist Church opens news service station

The Methodist Church has officially opened a new service station at the Davuilevu marking the first phase of a larger commercial project within the Housing Authority subdivision.

Standing on a slightly larger than a quarter of an acre—the service station is one of two commercial lots assigned to the church as part of the larger Davuilevu Stage 2 subdivision.

According to Sereana Qoro, Chief Executive of Lako Yani Vou Management, the church secured development rights to these commercial lots through successful negotiations during the initial lease process.

Article continues after advertisement

“To date, we have paid $3.6 million for the construction of the building and the fuel systems. The fuel systems, as you can see, there are four fuel pumps, and one in the middle there, one for kerosene and premix. So, at any one time, eight vehicles can fill in this service station.”

In 2020, Mobil Oil approached the church with a proposal to establish the service station where they committed half a million dollars to the project, initially paying $450,000 to help launch construction.

The whole works will be computerized, and the computer will be connected to the Methodit Church office in Epworth House for monitoring purposes.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.