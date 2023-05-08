Methamphetamine seized at Nadi Airport; three arrests made

Methamphetamine was discovered in stainless steel bolts, as shown above. [Source: Supplied]

Three people will be produced in the Nadi Magistrates Court after police and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Services intercepted a methamphetamine consignment at the Nadi International Airport earlier this month.

The police and FRCS say that their collaboration led to the seizure of methamphetamine and the arrest of three individuals.

In a joint statement, they say the consignment contained 20 stainless steel bolts with a white substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Article continues after advertisement

Two men and a woman have been charged with one count of unlawful importation of illicit drugs.

The woman faces additional charges of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and unlawful transportation of illicit drugs, while the two men face an added charge of unlawful transportation of illicit drugs.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew says the seizure demonstrates why collaboration and partnerships are important between law enforcement agencies in tackling the illicit drug trade.

FRCS Chief Executive, Mark Dixon says the successful seizure of illicit drugs is another example of how the FRCS and its law enforcement partners collaborated to keep the lethal drugs from entering Fiji.

He says they are not only detecting drugs at the border, but together they are also stopping those involved in the importation.

Dixon says this arrest should serve as a warning to anyone considering taking part in criminal activities that they will be caught and held accountable.